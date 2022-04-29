HBO Max develops scripted adaptation of docuseries The Way Down

Warner Bros Discovery-owned streaming service HBO Max has moved into development on a scripted adaptation of its popular docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin.

The scripted adaptation comes from Wheelhouse-backed Campfire Studios and Huntley Productions – the US companies that produced the original five-part docuseries, which premiered on HBO Max in 2021 and became the most-watched docuseries debut in the history of the service. Part two of the docuseries, consisting of two new episodes, launched on April 28.

Michelle Dean, who most recently served as showrunner and executive producer on Hulu’s The Act, is attached to adapt the scripted version. She will be the project’s showrunner and executive producer.

The Way Down explores the Tennessee-based Remnant Fellowship Church, its controversial practices and the legacy of its leader, Gwen Shamblin Lara.

Other executive producers on the scripted version are Campfire’s Ross Dinerstein and Huntley Productions’ Chrissy Teigen as well as Marina Zenovich, Nile Cappello, P G Morgan and Luke Dillon for 3 Arts Entertainment. Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard are co-executive producers. Tracy Stevens is overseeing the project for Huntley Productions.