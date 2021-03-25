HBO Max, CW spot Wellington Paranormal

WarnerMedia-owned US streamer HBO Max and US broadcast network The CW have picked up mockumentary comedy series Wellington Paranormal, from creators Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit).

The first co-acquisition between the two firms will see every episode first air on The CW and available to stream on the network’s digital platforms, before landing on HBO Max the day after the show’s first broadcast.

Created by Clement and Waititi for The New Zealand Documentary Board, Wellington Paranormal is a spin-off from the duo’s vampire mockumentary film, What We Do in the Shadows.

The series follow the adventures of two officers in Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand.

Elsewhere, Wellington Paranormal has been picked up by Sky in the UK and Ireland after launching on TVNZ2 in New Zealand. Fremantle is handling international distribution.