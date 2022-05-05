HBO Max cooks up second season of Julia

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery-owned streamer HBO Max has renewed comedy-drama series Julia for a second season.

Inspired by the life of US chef Julia Child, whose TV series The French Chef pioneered the modern cooking show, Julia is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment and the first season concludes on HBO Max today. It has been licensed to Sky in the UK and Australian pay TV operator Foxtel, among other international broadcasters.