HBO Max cooks up second season of Julia

Julia centres on the life of US TV chef Julia Child

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery-owned streamer HBO Max has renewed comedy-drama series Julia for a second season.

Inspired by the life of US chef Julia Child, whose TV series The French Chef pioneered the modern cooking show, Julia is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment and the first season concludes on HBO Max today. It has been licensed to Sky in the UK and Australian pay TV operator Foxtel, among other international broadcasters.

