HBO Max, Cartoon Network wrestle with Invincible Fight Girl

WarnerMedia-owned kids’ cablenet Cartoon Network and streaming platform HBO Max have greenlit a half-hour animated action-comedy series about a young girl who dreams of becoming the greatest pro wrestler of all time.

From first-time exec producer and creator Juston Gordon-Montgomery and produced by Cartoon Network Studios, Invincible Fight Girl follows the titular character as she sets out into the bizarre and colourful Wrestling World determined to make a name for herself.

Cartoon Network and HBO Max have also greenlit a 90-minute animated space adventure family movie called Driftwood, which focuses on the theme of sustainability.

The film is set in a decaying forest civilisation dependent upon a toxic fuel source and ruled by an evil organisation, where a tiny mouse-like creature races across the stars to find society’s last free city, which may hold the key to a safe and sustainable fuel source and future for the galaxy.

Driftwood comes from exec producer and creator Victor Courtright and is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.