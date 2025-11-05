HBO Max, beIN strike multi-territory deals for SPT comedy The Miniature Wife

HBO Max has picked up the rights to The Miniature Wife in Latin America and Central and Eastern Europe, while beIN has picked up the high-concept comedy across the Middle East and North Africa.

The deals, signed by the show’s global distributor, Sony Pictures Television (SPT), come after the show, starring Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen, was screened for international buyers at Mipcom in Cannes last month.

The series has now been sold into more than 70 territories after SPT previously agreed deals with Sky in the UK and Ireland, Stan in Australia and Bell Media in Canada. In the US, the show will premiere on Comcast-owned streamer Peacock in 2026.

Produced by Michael Ellenberg’s Media Res (The Morning Show, Pachinko), The Miniature Wife examines the power imbalances between spouses who battle each other for supremacy following a technological mishap where a husband accidentally shrinks his wife. It is based on a short story by Manuel Gonzales and was created for television by Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner (Boardwalk Empire, Goliath), who serve as executive producers and showrunners.

Other executive producers on the show include Banks, Macfadyen, Michael Aguilar (I’m Dying Up Here, Kidding), Suzanne Heathcote (The Crowded Room, Killing Eve), Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer and director Greg Mottola (Superbad, Nobody Wants This).

“Fresh off our screening of The Miniature Wife and buzz at Mipcom, we are thrilled to announce a round of global sales,” said Mike Wald, co-president of distribution and networks at SPT.

“The series has huge star power – led by Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen – a wildly unique and inventive concept and razor-sharp writing. These sales are a testament to the strong commercial appeal of the series Media Res have produced. We believe audiences around the world will relate to the wit and honesty of these flawed yet funny characters.”