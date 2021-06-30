HBO Max begins international journey

HBO Max has been rolled out in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, marking the first time the SVoD service has been made available outside of the US.

The streamer’s content line-up includes shows from fellow WarnerMedia-owned brands HBO, Warner Bros, Max Originals, DC Comics and Cartoon Network.

HBO Max has also committed to producing 100 local originals in Latin American over the next two years, while new Warner Bros feature films will be made available on the platform 35 days after their cinematic release in the region.

Later this year, subscribers in Brazil and Mexico will also be able to watch prestigious European football tournament the UEFA Champions League.

HBO Max’s launch in the new territories, where the streamer is overseen by Latin America general manager Luis Duran, follows the introduction of a lower-priced ad-supported subscription tier in the US earlier this month.

The new tier gives consumers a choice between the existing ad-free version of HBO Max at US$14.99 per month or an ad-supported experience for US$9.99 per month.

The platform’s international roll-out will extend to Europe later this year. It recently ordered a Swedish comedy series about sex and ageing from The Bridge’s Sofia Helin.

“With today’s launch, we are introducing our global platform and providing a brand new user experience to millions of fans across Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International.

“There couldn’t be a better place to begin our global journey, as WarnerMedia has been a favourite and trusted source for compelling and entertaining content for the whole family [in the region].”