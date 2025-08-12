HBO Max and Viu services to be bundled in new APAC deal

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery and Asian streamer Viu are preparing a new streaming bundle that combines HBO Max and Viu content into a single subscription in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Set to launch in the fourth quarter of this year, the deal will allow viewers to watch premium US programming such as The Last of Us and Game of Thrones, alongside productions from South-East Asia like upcoming Korean dramas My Youth and Taxi Driver 3.