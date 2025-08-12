Please wait...
Please wait...

HBO Max and Viu services to be bundled in new APAC deal

HBO’s hit video game adaptation The Last of Us

NEWS BRIEF: Warner Bros Discovery and Asian streamer Viu are preparing a new streaming bundle that combines HBO Max and Viu content into a single subscription in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Set to launch in the fourth quarter of this year, the deal will allow viewers to watch premium US programming such as The Last of Us and Game of Thrones, alongside productions from South-East Asia like upcoming Korean dramas My Youth and Taxi Driver 3.

C21 reporter 12-08-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

France's Ankama takes Andarta Pictures out of receivership with majority stake purchase
Canada's CBC picks up Beta Film's historical epic Rise of the Raven
MBC Group reveals strong H1 revenue growth, celebrates diversified business model
Paramount pins down UFC rights in seven-year deal with TKO worth $7.7bn
Netflix grabs Canadian rights to FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027, 2031 

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE