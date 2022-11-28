HBO hit Succession takes home drama prize at Rose d’Or Awards

HBO’s Succession has been named best drama at the annual Rose d’Or Awards, which were held at Kings Place tonight on the eve of C21’s Content London.

The HBO hit, which focuses on a group of siblings vying to take over their father’s global conglomerate as his health declines, will return for a fourth season next year. Brian Cox, who stars in the series, also took home this year’s Lifetime Achievement award.

Elsewhere, at the awards – which were hosted by Taskmaster’s Alex Horne – the Rose d’Or for Comedy Drama & Sitcom went to The Great, Lionsgate+’s satirical take on the reign of Catherine the Great, starring Elle Fanning.

The Comedy prize stayed here in the UK, with BBC Two’s Matt Berry vehicle Toast of Tinseltown claiming the award, while the UK pubcaster also grabbed the Best Soap or Telenovela prize for veteran BBC One show Casualty.

There was a return to form for the Netherlands in the Reality & Factual Entertainment category, with RTL4 format The Traitors taking the top prize.

Meanwhile, although Netflix’s acclaimed teen series Heartstopper lost out in the main Comedy Drama & Sitcom category, one of the show’s stars, Yasmin Finney, was named this year’s outstanding emerging talent.

Mark Rowland, chair of the Rose d’Or awards, said: “This year’s Rose d’Or Awards had more than 750 entries from more than 30 countries. Even the shortlist had 225 shows, all of which fully deserved to be there. It has been a fantastic year for programming but it’s also been a difficult one for people to make decisions about the future. We decided to keep this year’s awards as a hybrid digital/live event due to the fact Covid is still around and there’s a war in Europe.”

The full list of winners is:

Emerging Talent: Yasmin Finney

Performance of the Year: Sidse Babett Knudsen

Lifetime Achievement: Brian Cox

Comedy: Toast of Tinseltown

Comedy Drama & Sitcom: The Great

Drama: Succession

Soap or Telenovela: Casualty

Reality & Factual Entertainment: The Traitors

Documentary: The Real Mo Farah

Arts: Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

Studio Entertainment: The Musical of your Life

Children & Youth: Talking Heads

News & Current Affairs: Afghanistan: No Country for Women

Multiplatform Series: Stop it Now

Audio Entertainment: Pillow Talk

Lifetime Achievement: Brian Cox