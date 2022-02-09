Please wait...
HBO gives South Side a third season

South Side

NEWS BRIEF: US premium cablenet HBO has continued a spate of recent renewals by granting a third season to comedy series South Side.

Produced By MTV Entertainment Studios, the series follows two friends who have just graduated from community college and are ready to take on the world, but until they do they are stuck working at a rent-to-own shop.

09-02-2022
