HBO Europe takes Hungarian Informant

Pay TV channel HBO Europe has greenlit a Hungarian drama about a university student who is living a second life as a government informant.

The Informant follows Geri as he struggles to choose between his best friend, the leader of a government opposition group, and the State Security Department, who are providing the medication to keep his seriously ill younger brother alive.

Produced by Proton Cinema, the 8×40’ series is written by Bálint Szentgyörgyi, who also directs alongside Áron Mátyássy and Bence Miklauzic.

Johnathan Young, executive producer, HBO Europe, said: “The opportunity to revisit a well-known period in Hungary’s history with fresh eyes and vivid young characters was too good to miss. We hope our show will surprise the audience as well as entertain.

“This is not the grim 80s as is sometimes portrayed. Our characters are determined to make the most of their lives and are embracing every opportunity with warmth and looking forward to the future with optimism.”