HBO developing Call My Agent! remake set in sports agency from Plan B, SpringHill

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)’s HBO is developing a US version of French scripted format Call My Agent! (Dix pour cent) from Mediawan-backed Plan B and SpringHill Studios.

Sarah Schneider, whose credits include The Other Two (HBO Max) and Saturday Night Live, will write and executive produce, with the American version being set in a sports agency.

The project is said to follow “four work-obsessed sports agents [who] struggle to balance their personal lives and their clients’ needs in an industry where, more and more, it feels like being an athlete is just the start.”

After premiering on France 2 in 2015 and then being picked up Netflix internationally, Call My Agent! has gone on to become among the most adapted scripted comedy formats in television.

Local versions have been made in Turkey (Star TV), the UK (Prime Video), South Korea (tvN), Italy (Sky), the Middle East (MBC), the Philippines (HBO GO), India (Netflix India) and Spain (Mediaset), while it was recently announced that Organic Media Group is developing a Chinese adaptation of the format.

The original show, set in a talent agency, was produced by Mediawan-backed labels Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Production and ran for four seasons on France 2. Mediawan subsequently acquired a majority stake in Plan B, the US production entity led by Brad Pitt.