HBO, BBC finance drama Industry renewed for fifth and final season

US cable network HBO and the BBC have renewed their finance drama Industry for a fifth and final season.

The renewal of the US/UK coproduction, created by showrunners Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, comes as the season-four finale is set to premiere on Sunday.

Produced by Sony-backed UK prodco Bad Wolf, the London-set show follows a group of recent graduates as they navigate a perilous path to the top of the investment banking world. The S4 cast includes Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche and Sagar Radia.

The series is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf, Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.

Global viewership for season four is around 30% higher than season three, according to HBO, while US cross-platform viewership is around 1.7 million per episode.

Francesca Orsi, who serves as executive VP of HBO programming, as well as head of HBO drama series and films, said Industry has “solidified itself as an important contemporary, genre-bending drama in HBO’s line-up,” while Tranter said the creators had “magnificently matured a raw, brilliant idea into a bold and uncompromising drama series passionately appreciated by both critics and its fiercely loyal fanbase.”

The decision to end the series after the fifth season comes around 10 years after Down and Kay first conceived of the show. Season one debuted in November 2020, with new seasons landing in 2022, 2024 and then the fourth premiering last month.