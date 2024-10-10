Hat Trick packs Outnumbered, Oz series Do You Want to Live Forever for Mipcom

UK-based Hat Trick International (HTI) is bringing projects including the Christmas special of returning BBC family sitcom Outnumbered to Mipcom in Cannes this month.

Outnumbered, which ran for five seasons between 2007 to 2014, was last seen as a Christmas special on BBC One in 2016.

Written and directed by the show’s creators, Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton, the new 40-minute special will see the return of the Brockman family, played by Hugh Dennis, Claire Skinner, Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez.

Factual and scripted distributor HTI will be in Cannes with a slate of titles drawn from both its stable of third-party producer partnerships and its catalogue of in-house shows.

HTI will also be shopping the US version of Hat Trick Productions’ long-running BBC series Have I Got News for You?, which is currently airing on CNN. It has already been sold to the BBC and SBS in Australia.

Also among HTI’s titles is Do You Want to Live Forever from Australian independent producer Lune Media.

HTI has secured both the format and finished programme rights to the 4×60′ series, which was originally produced for Nine Network in Australia.

Bridging the gap between science, health and wellbeing, the series focuses in on the world’s current obsession with living longer, better and healthier.

Unscripted shows include Bombing Brighton: The Plot to Kill Thatcher, the BBC feature doc from indie Keo Films in association with Walk on Air, which revisits the Brighton bombing of 1984.

A gripping account of how the IRA came astonishingly close to killing the UK prime minister and her cabinet, the 90-minute film also features a revealing interview with Patrick Magee, the man who planted the bomb.

Other unscripted shows include BBC Two’s Communion Stories, from Walk on Air Films, which examines one of the most important rituals in the Roman Catholic church.

HTI also has two James May-fronted series, both produced by Plum Pictures. James May & the Dull Men (8×60′), made for Quest, follows the former Top Gear presenter as he teams up with the Dull Men’s Facebook group to solve a series of pressing problems, such as why your washing machine can’t double as a cooker to allow you to make a curry while washing your whites.

In Channel 5’s The Great Explorers with James May, meanwhile, the presenter sets out to retrace the legendary voyages of Columbus, Raleigh and Cook.