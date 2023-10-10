Please wait...
Hat Trick Int’l shops Climate Change at Mipcom

Climate Change: The Solutions presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall

NEWS BRIEF: UK factual distributor Hat Trick International (HTI) is to shop campaigning documentary Climate Change: The Solutions to buyers at Mipcom.

The 2×60’ title, produced by Passion-backed Keo Films for Channel 4 in the UK, has already been acquired by Movistar Plus+ in Spain. It explores plans put in place to transition to a carbon-free way of life in Britain and around the world. It’s presented by celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud and Mary ‘Queen of Shops’ Portas.

10-10-2023
