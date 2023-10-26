Hasbro’s eOne sale set to close by year end, Q3 report shows strikes impact

Hasbro has said its sale of Entertainment One (eOne) to Lionsgate has received the relevant regulatory approvals and remains on track to close by year’s end.

The proposed deal, announced in August, will see Lionsgate buy the Canada-headquartered production and distribution studio for around US$500m, including US$375m in cash.

The acquisition includes eOne’s 6,500-title content library; the non-Hasbro-branded film and scripted TV business, which produces projects such as Yellowjackets and The Rookie franchise; eOne’s unscripted division; and Hasbro’s interest in eOne’s Canadian film and TV business.

The deal does not include mega franchise Peppa Pig, which accounted for a large portion of the US$4bn Hasbro paid for eOne in 2019, or PJ Masks.

In its third-quarter earnings report, Hasbro said revenue in its entertainment segment fell by 42% to US$122.9m, from US$211.6m a year ago.

The company attributed the decline to the impact of the writers and actors’ strikes in the US, with eOne revenue falling by 46% to US$102.1m from US$188.6m, compared with the third quarter a year ago.

For the year to date, eOne revenue was down 20% to US$423.8m, from US$527m the previous year, compared with the same three-month period last year. For the full year, Hasbro said eOne’s earnings are expected to be “break even to a modest loss.”

Elsewhere in its entertainment segment, family brands revenue grew 53% to US$20.3m in Q3.

Hasbro has reshaped its entertainment operations since announcing plans to sell eOne to Hasbro two months ago.

Olivier Dumont, formerly eOne’s president of family brands, will lead the newly formed Hasbro Entertainment entity as president. Working under Dumont are Gabriel Marano, who was appointed head of TV, and Zev Foreman, head of film at Hasbro Entertainment.

Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said the eOne sale will “simplify our operating model and refocus Hasbro on our core mission. Moving forward, our entertainment efforts will be franchise-led and asset-light.”