WBITVP aims to cast a spell at Mipcom with slate led by Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking

Warner Bros International Television Production (WBITVP) has unveiled a slate of 20 new formats for Mipcom, including culinary-themed Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking.

Produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television for the Food Network and Max, it sees pastry chefs tasked with producing sweet treats for a panel of judges from the Harry Potter films.

Other food-skewing titles to be offered to buyers include 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing (Lando Entertainment for Food Network and Max), and Cook Once, Eat Twice (Wall to Wall Media for BBC Two). Also on the roster is game show format Fast Friends (Warner Horizon for Max), and three formats from Magnolia Network, all for Max: Human vs Hamster, Second Chance Stage and Roller Jam.

Reality shows to be shopped in Cannes are WBITVP’s The Golden Bachelorette, and social experiment format Jungle Dads, from Twenty Twenty for Channel 4.

Other titles on the roster include The List (WBITVP Australia for Channel Ten / Paramount+ Australia), The Repair Shop: On The Road (Ricochet for BBC Two), Driving Lessons (Dahl TV for NPO3 Netherlands), What’s the Big Deal (Ricochet for Channel 4), Brides in Business (Blu Jazmine for Discovery Italy), My Dream Green Home (WBITVP New Zealand for TVNZ), House Hunters (WBITVP Australia for Channel Ten), and Back to the Frontier (Wall to Wall Media for Magnolia Television).

WBITVP is also launching three new scripted formats: crime/horror series Styx (Eyeworks and Licht for VTM / Streamz in Belgium), light-hearted drama All and Eva (WBITVP Sweden for Viaplay), and comedy drama Planet Eldorado (WBITVP Finland for Elisa).

Andrew Zein, EVP creative, format development and sales, WBITVP, said: “From creative cookery formats to family-friendly competitions, stand-out reality programming and titles that tap into hot topics and current trends, our Mipcom slate truly does offer something for everyone.”