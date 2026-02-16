Harry Clark Goes to Rome for BBC faith doc

NEWS BRIEF: UK public service broadcaster the BBC has announced one-off factual programme Harry Clark Goes to Rome, set to air on BBC Two and stream on iPlayer this Easter.

The 1×60’ documentary, produced by London prodco CTVC (The Pilgrimage), sees former The Traitors winner Clark embark on a personal journey to Rome and Vatican City to discover what it means to be a ‘good’ Catholic today. He also makes an audacious attempt to fulfil his dream of meeting the newly elected Pope Leo XIV.