Happy holidays from C21!

C21 Media wishes our readers, viewers, listeners and delegates all the best for the festive season. We look forward to being your news source of choice in 2025. See you on January 2. Happy Holidays!

Eccho Rights co-founder Fredrik af Malmborg returns with AI dubbing start-up, hires former Endemol Shine, Kanal D execs
WildBrain selling majority stake in TV business to IoM Media in $28m deal 
ViX set for New Year launch in Spain via partnership with Atresmedia
AI content licensing outfit Calliope Networks snapped up by New York newbie Protege

