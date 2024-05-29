Happy Accidents appoints Meredith Willis as senior VP of creative content

Newly formed LA-based film and TV studio Happy Accidents has hired Meredith Willis as senior VP of creative content to lead high-end features and series.

Working in both LA and London, Willis will oversee development and production of film and TV projects. She joins from Calamity Jane Entertainment, where she was director of development under a deal with ABC Studios, covering both unscripted and scripted TV and film.

Prior to that, Willis worked at Denver & Delilah in TV development and production, including on Netflix comedy series Girlboss. She also previously worked at CBS Studios and CBS Network, supporting franchises including CSI, The Big Bang Theory, How I Met Your Mother and The Good Wife.

Other roles include working at FremantleMedia North America, where Willis developed The CW’s The Tomorrow People, A&E’s The Returned and TBS’s The Wedding Band.

Founded by Holly A Hines and Eric Jarboe, Happy Accidents is a new studio specialising in the production and distribution of films, scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and formats.

In addition to the hire of Willis, the prodco has partnered with Truly*Adventurous (T*A) to bring the latter’s original IP to international production companies, studios and networks outside of North America.

T*A is a story lab that generates and develops IP to be adapted into feature films and series. Its specialty is non-fiction narratives, covering genres including crime and cons, espionage, drama, thriller, horror and the inspirational.

T*A’s library consists of more than 70 original IPs, of which more than 30 are in active development with partners such as Netflix, Amazon, Sony, Universal, ABC, Fifth Season, MRC, Blumhouse, Focus Features, Berlanti and Paramount.