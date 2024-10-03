Hallmark teams with Happy Accidents to launch eco-thriller mystery films in 2025

Hallmark in the US is gearing up to launch a flurry of eco-thriller mystery films in 2025 and has agreed an international distribution deal with LA-based film and TV production company Happy Accidents.

Happy Accidents has picked up the three-film series, which will focus on environmental intrigue, high-stakes crimes and ordinary heroes fighting to protect nature.

Each film will present a mystery that ties into broader environmental themes, capturing the zeitgeist of the global eco-movement, said Happy Accidents, which will be bringing the films to Mipcom in Cannes later this month.

The company’s slate also includes the Ainsley McGregor Mysteries franchise, which are a Syrup Studios’ production in association with Candy Rock Entertainment.

The film’s star Candace Cameron Bure as a former criminologist-turned-professor with a knack for solving murders in a small town and are based on Candace Haven’s novels.

The first film in the series, A Case for the Winemaker, premieres on Great American Family and Bell on October 4 in the US and Canada. A Case for the Yarn Maker and A Case for the Watchmaker are set to launch in 2025.

Happy Accidents has also picked up distribution rights for the latest films in Hallmark’s Hannah Swensen Mystery film series, which star Alison Sweeney (Days of Our Lives) as a small-town baker with a knack for solving crimes and are based on Joanne Fluke’s novels.

Holly Hines, co-CEO of Happy Accidents said: “Our new slate of mystery films, particularly the Ainsley McGregor series, represents the very best of what viewers love about cozy mysteries.

“These productions offer the perfect blend of beloved lead actors, strong character development, and intriguing storylines, all wrapped up in the fun, light-hearted side of the mystery genre.”