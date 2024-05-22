Hallmark Media restructures programming division as it ups investment in originals

Hallmark Media in the US has restructured its programming division as it seeks to increase its investment in genres such as romcom, mystery movies and series.

Samantha DiPippo, senior VP of programming, said “essential adjustments to our programming team’s structure are imperative” as it looks to enter a “new era of growth in content creation.”

Kelly Garrett will guide the development of Hallmark Media’s scripted content as VP of programming, having been VP of development since late 2022.

Kate Redinger, meanwhile, has been elevated to senior director of programming, having previously served as director of original series.

The team will work across Hallmark Media’s enterprise-focused programming, which includes the faith-based DaySpring and African American-focused Mahogany franchises.

Jessica Callahan, VP of programming, will lead the creative on Hallmark Channel romcoms, Hallmark Mysteries, Hallmark Hall of Fame and Mahogany branded content.

Jennifer Kramer, VP of programming, will oversee holiday content and the DaySpring brand, having previously been VP of development.

Camden Simmons, who has worked in Hallmark’s original programme development team since 2018, has been named director of programming, leading a dedicated holiday team.

Hallmark Media is seeking to grow its holiday content, advance ongoing series development and deepen its investment in romcom and mystery movies and series.

“By realigning the roles of our outstanding team, we are strategically positioned to enhance our storytelling and engage new audiences like never before,” said DiPippo.

Hallmark Media operates the cable networks Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Family, as well as the SVoD streaming service Hallmark Movies Now.