Hallmark cuts 30 positions amid restructure, production VP Jimmy Holcomb to depart

Hallmark Media has eliminated 30 positions, including its VP of production Jimmy Holcomb, as part of a restructure the company said is designed to adapt to the realities of a tough market.

A spokesperson said the cuts were part of a goal to “transition our workforce to meet the needs of the business today,” which has meant an evaluation of certain roles and functions. Deadline was first to report the news.

A spokesperson said: “This means an ongoing exploration of specific roles and functions. While these decisions are never easy, we have eliminated 30 roles across multiple areas of the organisation and have restructured parts of our business with the goal of investing in capabilities that will propel our business into the future.”

LA-based Holcomb’s role included overseeing physical production of TV movies, series and specials for Hallmark’s networks Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Family, while he also worked on coproductions with countries including Canada, the UK and South Africa.

The news comes two weeks after Michelle Vicary, an exec who left in 2021 after over two decades with the company, rejoined as head of programming.