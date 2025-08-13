Guy Martin’s Proper Jobs get second season at U&Dave

NEWS BRIEF: UKTV and producer North One are in production on a second, 4×60′ season of unscripted series Guy Martin’s Proper Jobs, which will air on U&Dave channel and streamer U early next year.

The series follows former motorcycle racer Martin try his hand at a variety of different jobs. In season two, he will attempt roles including a miner, truck rescuer, dairy farmer and lifeboat crew member.