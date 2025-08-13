Please wait...
Please wait...

Guy Martin’s Proper Jobs get second season at U&Dave

Guy Martin

North One/UKTV

NEWS BRIEF: UKTV and producer North One are in production on a second, 4×60′ season of unscripted series Guy Martin’s Proper Jobs, which will air on U&Dave channel and streamer U early next year.

The series follows former motorcycle racer Martin try his hand at a variety of different jobs. In season two, he will attempt roles including a miner, truck rescuer, dairy farmer and lifeboat crew member.

C21 reporter 13-08-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Fox Entertainment Global hires Fifth Season’s Liz Tang as VP of UK content and acquisitions
France's Ankama takes Andarta Pictures out of receivership with majority stake purchase
US, UK industries losing 'genuine creative vision,' says ZDF Studios drama boss
Canada's CBC picks up Beta Film's historical epic Rise of the Raven
Paramount pins down UFC rights in seven-year deal with TKO worth $7.7bn

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE