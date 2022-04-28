Please wait...
Gusto TV grabs Dine Your Sign

Siobhan Detkavich fronts Dine Your Sign

NEWS BRIEF: Canadian culinary brand Gusto TV has added to its roster of originals with 12×30’ series Dine Your Sign.

Produced in association with Bell Media and hosted by chef Siobhan Detkavich, the series focuses on each of the 12 zodiac signs and their connection to food. In Canada, Gusto TV programming is available exclusively through Bell Media’s CTV Life channel and SVoD platform Crave.

