Guru Studio teams with Cheer star Morgan Simianer on Spirits of Ridgeway High

Toronto-based animation company Guru Studio has gone into “accelerated development” on a new animated series led by Morgan Simianer, one of the stars of Netflix’s hit cheerleading documentary series Cheer.

Guru Studio, which is the animation studio on children’s series and properties including PAW Patrol and True & the Rainbow Kingdom, is partnering with cheerleading and dance company Varsity Spirit and production and brand partnership firm Foundation Media Partners on the series, titled Spirits of Ridgeway High.

The project follows an optimistic cheerleader who wants to revive her school’s spirit and lead it to victory in the cheer competition. Soon, however, she discovers that cheer and music have secret magical powers and she must work with her teammates to master those powers to keep the school safe.

In addition to leading the voice cast, Simianer will also serve as an executive producer.

Guru Studio, which is led by president and executive creative director Frank Falcone, is also currently working on a TV adaptation of Charlotte’s Web, produced by Sesame Workshop for HBO Max.