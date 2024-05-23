Guru Studio bolsters leadership team with promotions and new hire

Canada’s Guru Studio has promoted Jennifer Oppenheimer and Daniel Rattner and appointed former Netflix, 9 Story Media and Brain Power Studio exec Jasmine Gard as VP of finance.

Oppenheimer, former senior manager of global sales and licensing, has been promoted to senior manager, international sales and licensing, tasked with continuing to grow Guru’s content sales across original and third-party IP.

Rattner, who has been with the studio since 2017, has been appointed VP of brand strategy and growth, having previously been VP of marketing.

In the role, Rattner will lead Guru’s brand and content growth strategy, working across development, sales and production on marketing, content and monetisation opportunities for the studio.

Gard, meanwhile, brings 15 years’ experience as a finance leader within the production and animation industry to Guru.

Previously, Gard held senior finance roles in animated series at Netflix, VP of production finance at 9 Story Media and, most recently, VP of finance and operations at Brain Power Studio.

Reporting to Guru’s president and executive creative director, Frank Falcone, Gard will oversee the company’s production and corporate finance departments, financial and budgeting strategy, as well as tax and auditing.

Reporting to Gard, the department has also recently added Kwan Ho Lee, who previously held the position as director of finance at Sphere Media, as controller.

Guru Studio has worked on series including Paw Patrol, Netflix’s True & the Rainbow Kingdom, Sesame Street’s animated spin-off Mecha Builders, My Magic Pet Morphle for Moonbug Entertainment and, most recently, the family miniseries adaptation of the Charlottes’ Web for Warner Bros Discovery’s Max.

The company also recently acquired the TV rights to Penguin Random House’s popular book Where’s Spot? and more than 25 other Spot titles.

“Jasmine brings a wealth of financial and operational planning expertise to Guru. Together with Daniel, Jennifer, and the rest of our leadership team we’re well positioned to support the strategic growth and evolution of our studio,” said Falcone.