Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Gunpowder & Sky goes FAST with Alter

Alter is set to become available in 50 million homes

NEWS BRIEF: LA-based Gunpowder & Sky’s horror brand Alter is launching a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel across connected TV platforms Samsung TV Plus, Stirr and Redbox this quarter, with more platforms to follow later this year.

With six million followers on Facebook and YouTube, Alter will soon be available in 50 million homes following the FAST launches, said the company. It is the second FAST channel from Gunpowder & Sky after the company launched sci-fi brand Dust, which is now in 100 million homes, according to the company. Dust is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV and Roku.

C21 reporter 29-04-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Zaslav could take more ‘swift and decisive’ action on WBD assets after CNN+ axe
Amazon Kids+ sets out to deliver the goods
The changing face of European production
Banijay's Mexico and US Hispanic arm unveils initial slate, makes first hires
Stan seals Paramount Global Content Distribution deal for Epix sci-fi horror From