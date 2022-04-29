Gunpowder & Sky goes FAST with Alter

NEWS BRIEF: LA-based Gunpowder & Sky’s horror brand Alter is launching a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel across connected TV platforms Samsung TV Plus, Stirr and Redbox this quarter, with more platforms to follow later this year.

With six million followers on Facebook and YouTube, Alter will soon be available in 50 million homes following the FAST launches, said the company. It is the second FAST channel from Gunpowder & Sky after the company launched sci-fi brand Dust, which is now in 100 million homes, according to the company. Dust is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android, Apple TV and Roku.