WBD brings back Guillermo Farré to lead scripted originals at HBO Max Spain

HBO Max has appointed Guillermo Farré, until recently at Movistar Plus, as its new head of local original production in Spain, to lead scripted projects for the Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)-owned streamer in the country.

The appointment marks Farré’s return to WBD, where he worked for 16 years. He joined in 2007, when the company was still Turner, went through the WarnerMedia era and remained with the group during its transformation into WBD, until joining Movistar Plus in 2023.

His departure from Movistar Plus emerged last week. There, he led the Spanish film strategy, including original production and rights acquisition, and championed award-winning and critically acclaimed titles such as Sirat, Los Domingos, Los Tigres, El Ser Querido and La Bola Negra.

At HBO Max, Farré takes the role vacated in May by José María Caro, for which the company had started a recruitment process.

Farré will report to Deniz Şaşmaz Oflaz, VP of local originals in Spain, Italy and Turkey, within the new international local originals structure led by Sarah Aubrey.

“I am excited and honoured to join HBO Max at such a pivotal time for the company, following Sarah and Deniz’s vision. Spain is a source of extraordinary creative talent and I look forward to working with the industry’s most innovative creators to develop distinctive and ambitious projects that are locally authentic and have the potential to connect with global audiences,” said Farré.

Aubrey said: “Guillermo brings a rare combination of creative instinct and strategic discipline, with a proven ability to champion outstanding local stories.”

She added that Farré’s appointment “marks the next stage” for the Spanish originals team.

“We are sharpening the way we develop and produce local content, supporting distinctive voices and ensuring each project has the ambition and quality needed to resonate both locally and globally,” she said.

In the announcement, HBO Max reaffirmed its commitment to premium Spanish scripted content and to developing a slate of local projects with top-tier talent.

In addition to Farré’s arrival, the platform has closed a first-look deal with former Movistar Plus content chief Domingo Corral, whose first scripted project, based on the disappearance of petty criminal Santiago Corella, known as El Nani, in the 1980s, is already underway, with Alberto Rodríguez and Rafa Cobos.

The moves come in parallel with the regulatory approval process for the merger between Paramount Skydance (PSKY) and WBD, which could have a direct impact on HBO Max.

David Ellison, CEO of PSKY, said in March that the plan is to merge Paramount+ and HBO Max into a single platform, although he insisted that “HBO must remain HBO.” In markets such as Spain and Portugal, however, the impact of that integration remains unclear, given that Paramount currently operates through SkyShowtime, a joint venture with Comcast.