Grierson Trust reveals cohort of trainees for latest edition of DocLab scheme

UK factual body The Grierson Trust has named the 12 people who have been selected to take part in the latest edition of the Grierson DocLab: New Entrants training scheme.

Now in its 13th year, the initiative provides training and work placements to people from a wide range of backgrounds looking to begin careers in factual television.

The cohort of 18- to 25-year-olds will benefit from hands-on training and mentoring to become ‘job ready’ for a range of entry-level roles.

Trainees set to join the scheme are Alex Fusco, Ben Coxell, Caitlin Neaves, Hollie Hughes, Jamila Pero, Karis Rable, Khadijat Ajonbadi, Lori Chappell, Ollie Clay, Safanit Yonas, Sahar Hamidollah and Serena Soumiya Distelbrink.

National Geographic has partnered with The Grierson Trust to become the headline industry sponsor for the programme, with Banijay UK and the Rank Foundation also renewing their support.

Sylvia Bednarz, MD of The Grierson Trust, said: “DocLab isn’t just about opening doors, it’s about dismantling barriers. We’re seeing a new generation of documentary storytellers who reflect the real diversity of the UK and their voices are already reshaping the industry in meaningful, lasting ways.

“But this transformation isn’t possible without the backing of our industry partners. Their support is vital, not just in offering placements and mentorship, but in championing the belief that bright, passionate, talent belongs at the heart of our documentary sector.

“We’re delighted to welcome National Geographic as headline industry sponsor for DocLab, and incredibly grateful to Banijay UK, the Rank Foundation and our production company partners who have all come together to support this initiative.”

Tom McDonald, exec VP of global factual and unscripted content at National Geographic, said: “I’ve seen first-hand the extraordinary impact Grierson DocLab has had over more than a decade on the British television industry— launching some of today’s most exciting filmmakers, whose work is helping to create a richer, more inclusive industry.

“As someone who had no connections to the industry when I began my career, I’ve been utterly wowed by the incredible training DocLab offers. I hope this partnership helps even more young storytellers find their way at a time when breaking into the industry is more challenging than ever.”