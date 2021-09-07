Please wait...
Greece’s ANT1 hires entertainment and programme strategy chiefs

Greek broadcaster ANT1 has hired Natasa Lesioti as its new head of entertainment and Kostas Sfiktos as director of programme strategy and research.

Natasa Lesioti

Lesioti was head of entertainment at broadcaster Alpha TV between 2008 and 2009, and then again in 2018. Between 2009 and 2010 she was programme director for the same channel.

In between those stints, Lesioti was programme director at MTV and Nickelodeon Greece from 2011 to 2016 and head of entertainment at Skai TV in 2017. She also worked at Athens prodco Studio ATA.

Sfiktos has over 25 years’ experience spread across almost every channel in Greece, including Mega TV.

07-09-2021

