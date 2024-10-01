GRB Media Ranch taps Will Marks for digital strategy focusing on FAST

LA-based GRB Media Ranch has tapped industry veteran Will Marks as principal advisor for the company’s digital strategy as it gears up to launch two free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels focusing on the paranormal and travel.

A paranormal-themed FAST channel, tentatively branded The Unseen, will include shows from the GRB Media Ranch ‘dark zone’ programming collection, including Paranormal Files and Paranormal Quest.

A travel, food, and culture-themed FAST channel, tentatively branded WNDR, will carry programming including Top Travel, South Africa with Hayden Quinn and World of Wonder.

The two FAST channels are being planned by GRB Media Ranch for launch later this year in the US and numerous English-speaking territories, including the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Each channel will launch with over 400 hours of programming, with additional content being added regularly. Additional territories will be launched throughout 2025, along with more channels, the company said.

Several more FAST channels are in development for distribution worldwide for next year, the company said.

GRB Media Ranch was formed in 2023 after LA-based GRB Studios and Canada’s Media Ranch merged their respective distribution arms.

Marks will be at Mipcom in Cannes next month looking to partner with content and distribution companies to grow their reach through FAST and other ad-supported VoD platforms.

He comes to GRB Media Ranch having previously served as senior VP of business development and digital at Ovation Television. He had previously served in executive roles leading business development, strategy and digital teams at Comcast/NBCU, Intel Corp and The Walt Disney Company.

Gary R. Benz, CEO of GRB Media Ranch, said: “We are pleased that Will Marks will share his expertise and distribution savvy to help with this next step in our company’s evolution. We feel fortunate to have many hours of premium programming in paranormal and travel for our launch.”