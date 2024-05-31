GRB Media Ranch picks up Trump docs following former US president’s conviction

GRB Media Ranch has acquired #Untruth, a political documentary about the psychology of the supporters of Donald J Trump, who has been found guilty of all 34 counts in his hush-money case.

#Untruth comes from director, executive producer and president of Doc Shop Productions, Dan Partland, and explores the psychology of those who support the right-wing populism, national conservatism and neo-nationalism of Trumpism.

GRB Media Ranch has also picked up two other documentaries on similar subjects produced by Partland in #Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump and God + Country, a look into the growth of white, Christian nationalism in the US that was coproduced by Rob Reiner.

Trump yesterday became America’s first president to be a convicted felon after a jury in New York found he had falsified business records to conceal a sex scandal that threatened to derail his eventually successful 2016 campaign for the White House.

Gary R Benz, CEO of GRB Media Ranch, said: “We acquired these programmes just at the time that Donald J Trump was found guilty by a jury of his peers. GRB Media Ranch is proud to include them in its portfolio of timely documentaries on compelling subjects produced by an acclaimed filmmaker Dan Partland.

“In a historic US election year where the subjects of the films reflect the deep divisions within the nation, these riveting political documentaries are essential viewing.”

Partland added: “Democracies around the world are under threat like we haven’t seen in 100 years. Hopefully, yesterday’s verdict in New York is the beginning of an American recommitment to the fundamental values of liberal democracy that have been so eroded by the global wave of intolerance and authoritarianism, which is drowning our body politic.”