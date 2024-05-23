Please wait...
Granite Harbour sells to new territories

Season two of Granite Harbour has just aired

NEWS BRIEF: BBC First in Netherlands, Belgium and Poland, TV2 Denmark and TV2 Hungary have picked up Aberdeen-set crime caper Granite Harbour, which has just aired a second season on BBC One and BBC Scotland in the UK and is distributed by Eccho Rights.

BritBox International in the US and Canada, and Acorn TV in Australia and New Zealand, have previously acquired the series with their deals extending to both seasons. The detective series is produced by LA Productions, in association with Dopamine and Eccho Rights, a part of Night Train Media Group.

