Grace Dent steps in as co-host of Celebrity MasterChef, replacing Gregg Wallace

Grace Dent, right, is stepping in to co-host Celebrity MasterChef with John Torode

Best-selling author and popular podcaster Grace Dent is stepping in as co-host and judge on the UK version of Celebrity MasterChef, replacing Gregg Wallace following the furore that prompted his exit.

Dent has been a regular guest on MasterChef for over a decade, as well as competing as a contestant on last year’s MasterChef: Battle of the Critics 2023. She will now be judge on the upcoming 20th series of Celebrity MasterChef alongside John Torode airing on BBC One and iPlayer.

Wallace stepped down from presenting the hit format last month while allegations of historical misconduct against him are investigated by the show’s producer, Banijay UK.

Wallace’s knee-jerk social media defence, claiming that complaints of inappropriate behaviour made against him were only from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”, created further outrage for which the presenter subsequently apologised.

In a preprepared statement Dent did not address the controversy but said simply: “I feel very lucky to be stepping in for the next Celebrity MasterChef. I can’t wait to meet the fresh celebrity faces for 2025.”

It’s not yet clear whether she will be a permanent replacement for Wallace on the next season of the core show.

Please wait...

