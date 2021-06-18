Grabiner upped at Amazon

Amazon Studios in the UK has promoted its head of unscripted Dan Grabiner to head of UK originals.

Grabiner will report to Georgia Brown, head of Amazon originals for Europe. He will be responsible for developing and producing UK scripted and unscripted series for Amazon Prime Video.

Unscripted development executive Fozia Khan is now the most senior person on the unscripted side of the company, with Amazon reported to be currently seeking a replacement for Grabiner.

Grabiner has overseen shows like The Grand Tour and scripted series The Rig, as well as the recent Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm with Jeremy Clarkson.

He joined Amazon in 2019 from the UK’s ITN Productions, where he was head of development and oversaw several factual series and films including Michael Palin’s North Korea and The Queen’s Green Planet.