Gothic thriller adaptation The Doll Factory heads Cineflix Rights’ scripted slate

The Doll Factory is adapted from the novel by Elizabeth Macneal

London-based distributor Cineflix Rights has revealed its scripted slate for Mipcom, featuring gothic thriller series The Doll Factory.

Based on Elizabeth Macneal’s novel, the 6×60’ series is produced by Buccaneer for Paramount+ UK. It stars Esme Creed-Miles (Hannah) as Iris, a doll painter who makes huge sacrifices to achieve her dream of becoming an artist.

Meanwhile, Men Up (1×90’, Quay Street Productions and Boom for BBC One) is about a group of men who take part in clinical trials for an unknown drug which later became Viagra.

Late Bloomer (8×30’, Pier 21 Films with Bell Media for Crave) stars comedian Jasmeet Raina as a van-driving millennial struggling to balance his Eastern roots with Western ideals.

Finally, Abducted: The Carlesha Gaither Story (1×90’, Cineflix Productions for Lifetime), is a TV movie chronicling the true story of Philadelphia nurse’s assistant who was abducted by a homicidal predator.

Returning series on Cineflix Rights’ slate include Last King of the Cross (18×60’, Helium for Paramount+ Australia), Reginald the Vampire (20×60’, Great Pacific Media, Modern Story, December Films and Cineflix Studios for Syfy, US) and Irvine Welsh’s Crime (12×60’, Buccaneer and Off Grid Film and TV for ITVX).

They are joined by Icelandic political thriller The Minister (16×60’, Sagafilm for RUV Iceland, Sweden’s SVT, Norway’s NRK, Denmark’s DR and Finland’s YLE); Israeli police corruption thriller Manayek (30×60’, Yoav Gross Productions for Kan 11 in Israel); and crime caper Happily Married (28×60’, Productions Casablanca for Radio Canada).

Neil Batey 09-10-2023 ©C21Media
