Gotham, The Vampire Diaries to join ITVX as part of Warner Bros Discovery deal

Benjamin McKenzie and Donal Logue in Gotham

UK commercial broadcaster ITV has struck a deal with Warner Bros Discovery International Television Distribution through which US dramas and comedies including Gotham and The Vampire Diaries will join streamer ITVX following its launch.

ITVX will launch in the UK on December 8. The US content under the Warner Bros Discovery deal will be available on the platform in late 2022/early 2023.

All five seasons of DC superhero drama Gotham will be available alongside all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries and all five seasons of spin-off supernatural drama The Originals.

Elsewhere in the DC world, drama Arrow will launch on ITVX alongside all 10 seasons of Smallville. In the comedy space, all 12 seasons of sitcom Two and a Half Men will also be available on ITVX.

Karolina Kaminska 25-11-2022 ©C21Media
