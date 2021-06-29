Amazon, BBCS renew Good Omens

Amazon and BBC Studios have greenlit a second season of fantasy drama Good Omens, with Michael Sheen and David Tennant on board to reprise their roles in the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman adaptation.

Based on Pratchett and Gaiman’s international bestselling novel of the same name, the six-part second season of Good Omens will begin filming later this year in Scotland ahead of a premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries and territories around the world.

The renewal of the series, produced by BBC Studios Productions, Amazon Studios, Narrativia and The Blank Corporation, is a continuation of Amazon Studios’ relationship with Gaiman, who has an overall deal with the studio.

The second season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to continue the story of a fussy angel and rare book dealer, played by Sheen, and a fast-living demon played by Tennant.

Gaiman returns as an exec producer and will co-showrun along with fellow exec producer Douglas Mackinnon, who again directs.

Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole will also exec produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman.

As well as Sheen and Tennant, the first season of Good Omens starred Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin and Mireille Enos. It launched globally as a limited series on Prime Video in May 2019.

Gaiman said: “Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there. I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me.”