Good Gate Media expands TV slate, adds to leadership team

Cardiff-based cross-platform production house Good Gate Media is expanding its slate of TV projects and has added to its leadership team, including hiring a chief games officer.

Good Gate, founded by CEO John Giwa-Amu, has over 15 years’ experience in the feature film space. It now aims to “build stories that seamlessly transition between film, television and games.”

Productions to have come out of the company this year include films The Man in My Basement (Disney+ / Hulu), starring Corey Hawkins and Willem Dafoe, and H is for Hawk, produced with Plan B, Film4 and Lionsgate, starring Claire Foy and Brendan Gleeson and due to be released theatrically in January.

Its new TV projects include an epic fantasy series adaptation from a book franchise that has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide, an international thriller adapted by an Oscar-winning screenwriter, and a crime series set in West Africa. Partners on board these productions include Boat Rocker Studios, BBC Studios and Apple TV.

In the games space, Good Gate is in development on three new financed projects, following the success of its debut game The Complex in 2020.

To assist the company in its cross-genre storytelling goals, Good Gate has hired former Atari, Supernova Capital and Bossa Games exec Vince Farquharson as chief games officer.

Meanwhile, Alan Martin, co-founder of Metrodome Distribution, who has over 30 years’ experience in financing, production and distribution, joins Good Gate as chief operating officer.

Good Gate has had backing from VC funder Impact X, the Welsh government, Ffilm Cymru, the UK Games Fund and the BFI’s Global Screen Fund.

Giwa-Amu has also been selected as one of nine UK indies to join the latest cohort of International Horizons: Scripted, a programme designed to accelerate high-end drama production across Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The exec said: “Ideas are being developed as a film, TV series and a game from inception. With several decades of collective experience across storytelling industries, we’ve learned how to create worlds that don’t just entertain, but evolve, and now we’re taking that vision to an entirely new level.

“Our upcoming slate embodies everything we believe in, emotionally charged stories, globally renowned talent and creativity without borders. Our core ethos is immersion through emotion.”