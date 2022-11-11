Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Goldridge turns Amazon’s Bayern Munich series into feature

Documentary series FC Bayern – Behind the Legend debuted in 2021

NEWS BRIEF: UK distributor Goldridge Media has teamed up with European football giants FC Bayern Munich to launch a feature-length version of the six-part Amazon series FC Bayern – Behind the Legend.

After the W&B Television-produced German series debuted on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021, the two-hour feature is being made available to linear broadcasters worldwide by Goldridge. It joins the London company’s slate of sports docs including The Kings, Horsepower, Seve and Take Us Home.

C21 reporter 11-11-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Amazon Studios rejigs creative development structure under Vernon Sanders
C21 Drama Awards finalists announced
New streamer SkyShowtime welcomes pitches from local European prodcos
Ample, Fremantle team for doc on Fyre Fest founder Billy McFarland
Netflix orders two more Monster titles after success of Dahmer series