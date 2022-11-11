Goldridge turns Amazon’s Bayern Munich series into feature

NEWS BRIEF: UK distributor Goldridge Media has teamed up with European football giants FC Bayern Munich to launch a feature-length version of the six-part Amazon series FC Bayern – Behind the Legend.

After the W&B Television-produced German series debuted on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021, the two-hour feature is being made available to linear broadcasters worldwide by Goldridge. It joins the London company’s slate of sports docs including The Kings, Horsepower, Seve and Take Us Home.