Goalhanger continues push into video podcasts on YouTube with science-themed show

Gary Lineker’s production company Goalhanger is gearing up to launch its latest video podcast in its the Rest Is…. franchise, with a science-focused show coming to YouTube.

Hosted by mathematician and broadcaster Professor Hannah Fry and educator Michael Stevens (Vsauce), The Rest Is Science joins other video podcasts in the Goalhanger stable focusing on politics, football, history, money, entertainment and espionage.

The twice weekly video podcast will launch on YouTube and all podcast platforms from November 25 and sets out to explore the biggest questions about reality, one idea at a time.

Clips across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts will keep the conversation going between episodes, Goalhanger said. It comes after the previously documentary-focused prodco shifted its attention towards making its own podcasts rather than chase TV commissions.

Fry’s broadcasting work includes The Future with Hannah Fry (Bloomberg), The Secret Genius of Modern Life (BBC Two), as well as Curious Cases (BBC Radio 4). Her latest series, The Infinite Explorer (National Geographic/Bloomberg) launched in 2025 and she is currently developing a BBC documentary on artificial intelligence for 2026.

Stevens is an American educator, inventor, and the creator and host of Vsauce, one of YouTube’s most popular science and education channels, with over 24 million subscribers and six billion views.

Ahead of his appearance at Content London next month, Jack Jack Davenport, co-founder at Goalhanger, said: “The Rest Is Science signals what’s next for Goalhanger – video-first storytelling, global talent, and ambitious ideas built to travel.’