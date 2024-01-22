Please wait...
Go Button Media, ZDF Studios and Super Channel aim for the stars

Universe: The Secrets of the Cosmos Uncovered

Germany’s ZDF Studios, Canada’s Super Channel and Go Button Media are partnering on space and science series Into the Universe: The Secrets of the Cosmos Uncovered.

The 8×52’ series will be produced by Canadian indie prodco Go Button Media (Deadly Science), and is expected to screen this winter.

ZDF Studios will also distribute the title globally, excluding Canada.

Into the Universe… shines a light on some of the galaxy’s most baffling questions, such as how stars collide to become supernovas and if life exists beyond Earth.

Neil Batey 22-01-2024 ©C21Media
