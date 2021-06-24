Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > GloboSat, RTVE field 1936 Olympics doc

GloboSat, RTVE field 1936 Olympics doc

The Berlin Games were held three years after Hitler became chancellor of Germany

NEWS BRIEF: GloboSat in Brazil and Spanish pubcaster RTVE have acquired a documentary about the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games from distributor Prime Entertainment Group.

Brazil’s largest media company will air Berlin 1936’s Olympic Games on sports-focused channel SporTV, while RTVE will air the 1×52′ doc on its main channel. The film tells the story of the Games that took place in Nazi Germany three years before the start of the Second World War.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 24-06-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows