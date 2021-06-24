GloboSat, RTVE field 1936 Olympics doc

- Home
NEWS BRIEF: GloboSat in Brazil and Spanish pubcaster RTVE have acquired a documentary about the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games from distributor Prime Entertainment Group.
Brazil’s largest media company will air Berlin 1936’s Olympic Games on sports-focused channel SporTV, while RTVE will air the 1×52′ doc on its main channel. The film tells the story of the Games that took place in Nazi Germany three years before the start of the Second World War.