GloboSat, RTVE field 1936 Olympics doc

NEWS BRIEF: GloboSat in Brazil and Spanish pubcaster RTVE have acquired a documentary about the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games from distributor Prime Entertainment Group.

Brazil’s largest media company will air Berlin 1936’s Olympic Games on sports-focused channel SporTV, while RTVE will air the 1×52′ doc on its main channel. The film tells the story of the Games that took place in Nazi Germany three years before the start of the Second World War.