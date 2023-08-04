Please wait...
Globo sends King to Japan, via NEP pact

Rômulo Estrela in God Save the King

NEWS BRIEF: Japanese pay TV channel Channel Ginga and OTT streaming service Lemino are to air Brazilian period telenovela God Save the King, after a deal between Globo and NHK Enterprises (NEP), the commercial arm of Japanese pubcaster NHK.

The 80×60’ series, written by Daniel Adjafre and produced in 2018, will air on Ginga and NTT Docomo-owned Lemino from September 4. The deal between Globo and NEP comes soon after the two companies signed an agreement last year putting another Brazilian telenovela, Brazil Avenue, on air in Japan via Jupiter Entertainment-owned LaLa TV and streamer Hikari TV.

C21 reporter 04-08-2023 ©C21Media

