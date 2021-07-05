Globo Int’l takes Evandro Case to market

Brazilian broadcaster Globo is launching documentary series The Evandro Case: A Devilish Plot, about the disappearance and death of a six-year-old boy, on the international market.

The Globoplay Original, which premiered on Globo’s SVoD platform Globoplay in May, will be distributed by the broadcaster’s sales arm, Globo International.

It tells the story of Evandro Ramos Caetano’s death in 1992, a crime that seven different people confessed to.

The eight-part series was inspired by journalist Ivan Mizanzuk’s true crime podcast Human Projects, which dedicated a season to the case.

Globo’s series is made by Brazilian prodco Glaz and directed by Aly Muritiba, who said: “This is the first Brazilian show adapted from a podcast. We wanted a product intended not only for the people that know the story but also a show that everyone could understand and follow.”