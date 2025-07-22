Globalsphere Studios, Shemaroo Entertainment team up on Turkish copro

Globalsphere Studios and India’s Shemaroo Entertainment have partnered to coproduce a Turkish drama series called Aşka Mahkum (Bitter Justice).

Launched in 2023, Globalsphere Studios is a joint venture between Turkish distributor MediaHub and UAE-based prodco and distributor Geophil. It specialises in producing Turkish IP via coproductions.

Bitter Justice will premiere at Mipcom this year with a first-look screening for international buyers and partners.

The plot begins with a tragic construction accident that leaves a powerful businessman’s wife gravely injured and their unborn child lost. The businessman demands the safety officer’s daughter pay the price and forces her into servitude in his home.

Bitter Justice is written by Hakan Alak, produced by Nöbetçi Yapım, directed by Alak and Tuğba Alkın, and showrun by Eliz Arkayın-Ungan.

The series marks the second original Turkish drama for Globalsphere, following its debut series Alaca, which has been sold into markets in Europe, Latin America and APAC.

MediaHub founder and CEO Kerim Emrah Turna and Geophil MD Robin Philip said: “Our vision for Globalsphere Studios is to bring compelling Turkish stories to the screen that deeply resonate with global audiences while delivering meaningful value and strong ROI to our partners.

“After Alaca’s international success, Bitter Justice marks the next step in building a standout slate of originals with broad market appeal and long-term brand equity.”