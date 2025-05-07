Please wait...
Globalsphere Studios adds Eliz Arkayın-Ungan as director of drama

Istanbul-based MediaHub and Dubai-based Geophil’s production company Globalsphere Studios has appointed Eliz Arkayın-Ungan as its new director of drama.

Eliz Arkayın-Ungan

With more than 15 years’ experience in television and film, Arkayın-Ungan has a background in content development, scriptwriting and production.

In her new role, she will lead Globalsphere’s upcoming original productions, shaping the drama slate of the joint venture, which was set up in 2023 to produce Turkish drama.

The two said Arkayın-Ungan’s arrival “signals a new period in MediaHub and Globalsphere Studio’s expansion into new originals.” Under her leadership, both organisations aim to create new IPs for their respective libraries.

Arkayın-Ungan started her career at Star TV, which eventually led to her joining Fox TV’s drama department, where she oversaw the development of productions such as In Love Again, Cherry Season, My Husband’s Family and In Spite of Love.

Following her departure from Fox, she led Mia Films as general manager, producing series such as Firely, in addition to acting as an independent advisor for script analysis and development under own brand.

