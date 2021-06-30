Global’s Departure arrives at Channel 5

ViacomCBS-owned UK broadcaster Channel 5 has picked up the first season of Canadian conspiracy thriller series Departure for its network 5Star and VoD service My5.

Departure debuted on Canadian broadcaster Global in 2019 and is produced by Shaftesbury and Greenpoint Productions in association with Corus Entertainment, Starlings Entertainment and Red Arrow Studios International, which handles global distribution outside North America.

Starring Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) and Christopher Plummer, the series follows a crack team of investigators tasked with unravelling the mysteries behind a series of shocking air, sea and land disasters.

The first 6×45’ season and the upcoming S2, which is due to be delivered later this year, have also been acquired by Lionsgate Play in India, Net5 in the Netherlands, DPG Media in Belgium for VTM2 and TVNZ in New Zealand. TV4 in Sweden has picked up S2, having previously acquired S1.