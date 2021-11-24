Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Global Ensemble readies Norwegian Christmas drama for Netflix

Netflix has greenlit a Norwegian-language Christmas series directed by Per-Olav Sørensen (Home for Christmas, Quicksand, Nobel).

Per-Olav Sørensen

The as-yet untitled drama is also written by Sørensen, along with Norwegian-Danish author Lars Saabye Christensen and Kan Trygve Røyneland.

Sørensen’s prodco The Global Ensemble Drama is producing the 6×35’ festive series, with its CEO, Janne Hjeltnes, serving as producer.

The project will also be the first Norwegian production from Netflix to include a trainee as part of the Netflix Nordic talent development programme, which aims to encourage new voices in the screen industries.

Launching globally on the SVoD service in 2022, the series follows a group of people who are stranded at Oslo airport 24 hours before Christmas day. The title and cast will be announced at a later date.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 24-11-2021 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix buys Scanline VFX marking first acquisition of visual effects studio
Netflix commissions second season of animated event series Arcane
Netflix gets involved with second series of South African Family Feud
Netflix alum Bryan Noon named president of entertainment at Walt Disney TV
Squid Game dominates as Netflix unveils new viewership metric
Netflix renews Joe Berlinger docuseries Crime Scene for three more seasons
Netflix readies Russian psychological drama starring Alexander Petrov
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

International indies set up The Creatives alliance and partner Fremantle
John Morayniss's Blink Studios brings in Newman, Rankin as first exec appointments
Blumhouse looking to produce joint horror IP for TV series and feature film
Disney Television Animation adds to dev team to fuel content expansion
Tehran, Call My Agent, Tennant among International Emmy Award winners