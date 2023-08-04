Global Ensemble Drama hires Testmann-Koch as CEO, targets int’l copros out of UK

Per-Olav Sørensen’s Norwegian prodco The Global Ensemble Drama has added six members to its team, including Petter Testmann-Koch as its new CEO and former Netflix exec Nathalie Laurent-Marke as head of international coproductions in the UK.

Testmann-Koch, who spent almost 10 years as CEO of Fremantle Norway before stepping down earlier this year, is replacing current CEO Janne Hjeltnes, who is shifting to become chief operating officer at the Oslo-based company, which chief creative officer and director Sørensen founded in 2021 and which has numerous scripted projects with Netflix.

Laurent-Marke, meanwhile, has joined to oversee international coproductions out of London, having returned to the UK capital after five years with Netflix in Amsterdam, where she was director of local-language original stand up and sketch comedy.

The company has also tapped another former Netflix exec in Shajan Kozegary as MD in Sweden, Anne Borggaard Sørensen as MD in Denmark, Eleonore Anselme as producer and Kristian Nissen as line producer as it nearly doubles in size.

Kozegary spent just under two years at Netflix in Stockholm as manager for Nordic films, originals, acquisitions and licensing having previously worked for companies including Eccho Rights.

Borggaard Sørensen recently left Viaplay, where she was an executive producer for its originals, while Anselme has previously worked at companies including SF Norge and Hummelfilm.

Sørensen detailed the new additions on LinkedIn, where Borggaard Sørensen said: “My new super gang and I will venture into new territories, fostering collaborations with exceptional talents and partners and produce captivating stories.”

Kozegary said: “Delighted to share the wonderful news that The Global Ensemble Drama is expanding. I am thrilled to be a part of the team as we explore new territories and collaborate with talented creatives all over the world to create outstanding, must-watch stories together. The team assembled here is truly extraordinary and we’re all excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Its team also includes: Hadrien Josse as chief financial officer; producers Magnus Ramsdalen and Ingrid Skagestad; Trude Kolaas, CEO at IMMA Literary Agency; board member and business advisor Kristin Hellebust; and chair of the board, Anne Helene Mortensen.

The Global Ensemble Drama is behind: recent commission Midsummer Night for Netflix; an adaptation of My Fault, the autobiography of Norwegian politician and former minister Abid Raja, for Viaplay; and the Norwegian-language Netflix series Home for Christmas.